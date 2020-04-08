Christoph Waltz has spoken about the possibility of a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel and its form under the new Disney-20th Century Fox merger.

The actor, who played cyborg scientist Dr. Dyson Ido, said he’d be on board if a sequel were to be confirmed.

“Of course! Of course I would!” Waltz said in an interview with Collider about being involved in a follow-up. “But, you know, I’m as wise as you are.

“I haven’t heard anything and I’m a little disappointed and surprised that I haven’t heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers. I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result.”

Waltz also commented on how the merger might affect any upcoming sequel, as Disney now owns 20th Century Fox – which has been renamed 20th Century Studios.

“You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn’t exist anymore,” Waltz explained. “Now it’s Disney. Maybe it doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they’re working on something and I wouldn’t be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven’t heard anything.”

In another interview with ComicBook, producer Jon Landau urged fans to tell Disney how important a sequel could be. “Keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we’ll venture there one day.”