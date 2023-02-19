Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2023

The 76th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) took place tonight (February 19) – check out all the winners below.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

Prior to the ceremony, the most nominated film was All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nods, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin with 10. All Quiet On The Western Front went on to win seven awards including Best Film while The Banshees Of Inisherin walked away with four trophies.

After the shortlist was revealed last month though, many fans took to social media to share their outrage that Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was only nominated for four awards. It went on to win just one, with Wells celebrated as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

The BAFTAs ceremony was broadcast live on BBC One for the first time with Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, telling the Guardian that “as well as the glamour of the awards show, BAFTA is an arts charity. We have a mission to recognise film talent and we want to bring these exceptional films to the public. So to have a prime time broadcast is of enormous value to us.”

The ceremony also featured performances from Little Simz and Ariana DeBose.

See all the nominations for the BAFTAs 2023 below alongside the rolling list of winners (highlighted in bold)

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Leading Actor

Austin Butler in Elvis – Winner

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in TÁR – Winner

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood

Emma Mackey – Winner

Daryl McCormack

Sheila Atim

Naomi Ackie

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun – Winner

Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front – Winner

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front – Winner

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Editing

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Winner

Top Gun: Maverick

Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – Winner

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – Winner

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Documentary

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgan

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae – Winner

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – Winner

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – Winner

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Costume Design

All Quiet On The Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin – Winner

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris – Alex Kayode-kay

Bazigaga – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up – Jacob Lee

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley, Ross White – Winner

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Winner

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Makeup and hair