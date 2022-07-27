Amandla Stenberg forgives Jack Quaid for killing her in ‘The Hunger Games’

Amandla Stenberg and Jack Quaid settled their historic on-screen conflict from The Hunger Games at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the 2012 film, Marvel (Quaid) shoots and kills Rue (Stenberg) with a spear into her abdomen while trying to take down Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence). Marvel is then killed by Katniss who shoots him with an arrow through the neck.

At Comic-Con in the E! News studio, Stenberg left Quaid a playful message “forgiving” the actor for the on-screen murder.

In the clip shared on TikTok, Stenberg said: “Oh Jack. It’s been so many years and it’s taken me time to recover. Sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen, and I’m reminded of the time that you murdered me. But we all have our faults. And I forgive you.”

In response, Quaid, leaning into the joke, said: “Yes! Thank you Amandla. Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years.

“I’m getting emotional. Move on. Everyone, move on. I’ll recover.”

The Hunger Games is getting a prequel film titled The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The story follows the younger years of Donald Sutherland’s future villain President Snow (played by Tom Blyth) as he crosses paths with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

Quaid’s antics at Comic-Con also included dressing as Ghostface from Scream and walking around the show floor, where he reunited with “old Hunger Games pal” Jackie Emerson.

Stenberg, meanwhile, is set to star in upcoming slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies. The film, set to be released on August 5, features new Charli XCX single ‘Hot Girl’ on the soundtrack.