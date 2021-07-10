Amazon in talks with Chris Pratt for ‘The Tomorrow War’ sequel

Amazon is currently in talks with Chris Pratt for a sequel to its sci-fi war movie, The Tomorrow War, it is being reported.

The news comes after the huge success of the Skydance and Amazon Studios film’s global streaming debut last weekend (July 2). It was watched by 2.4million US households during the four-day holiday weekend, per Samba TV.

According to Deadline, discussions are in place to bring the film’s whole creative team back both in front of and behind the camera including director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean.

Stars Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons are also in talks to make a return for the sequel. Paramount is also said to be involved in the sequel; the studio was originally attached to distribute the first film theatrically.

Amazon acquired The Tomorrow War from Skydance for $200million. The pick-up came as part of Amazon’s commitment to build up a series of streaming tentpole franchises.

The acquisition came in the wake of their pick-ups of Skydance and Paramount’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and Paramount’s Coming 2 America, which is reportedly Amazon Prime Video’s most watched movie ever.

News of the next instalment for The Tomorrow War comes after the recently announced sequel for Skydance’s The Old Guard on Netflix, making Skydance one of the only studios to launch an original film franchise on two different streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Mouse Rat, the band fronted by Chris Pratt’s Parks And Recreation character Andy Dwyer, are releasing a full-length album later this year.

Titled ‘The Awesome Album’, the 15-track record will arrive on August 27 through Dualtone Music Group and Entertainment 720 (the company founded by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford). The album will also be given a limited-edition vinyl run and merchandise range.

In the lead-up to the album’s arrival, Mouse Rat have released the lead single, ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’, which Parks And Rec fans will recognise from the funeral of Pawnee’s celebrity miniature horse Li’l Sebastian.