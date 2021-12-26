Amber Heard names new dog after Australian deputy PM Barnaby Joyce

Years after Australian deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce threatened to have Amber Heard’s dogs put down, the actress has now used the politician as the namesake for the latest addition to her family.

In 2015, Joyce – who was then Minister for Agriculture – infamously threatened to have Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s two Yorkshire Terriers, Pistol and Boo, euthanised after the couple flew with their pets from the US to Australia via private jet.

The couple had failed to declare and quarantine the dogs, thus violating Australia’s strict bio-security laws. Joyce infamously offered Depp and Heard an ultimatum, saying: “Mr Depp either has to take his dogs back to California or we’re going to have to euthanise them.”

Heard is now poking fun at the situation, apparently naming her new dog after the now deputy prime minister. “Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!” she wrote alongside a photo of the two on Twitter.

Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/fFZkx0ckkt — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 26, 2021

“If we start letting movie stars – even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice – to come into our nation [and break the laws], then why don’t we just break the laws for everybody?” Joyce said during a press conference in 2015.

“It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.”

While Heard and Depp eventually complied and brought Pistol and Boo back to America, they released a bizarre and widely-memed apology video for the saga, saying “Australia is a wonderful island.”

A year following the debacle, Depp went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said that the politician looks “inbred with a tomato.”

Joyce responded to Depp by elevating the strange feud, saying: “I think I’m turning into Johnny Depp’s Hannibal Lecter. I’m inside his head, I’m pulling little strings and pulling little levers. Long after I’ve forgotten about Mr Depp, he’s remembering me.”

Heard and Depp’s marriage broke down following the controversy, with both parties levelling various accusations at one another. A documentary on the pair’s turbulent marriage, titled Johnny vs. Amber, is currently in development.