Amy Poehler leads calls for Hollywood to take action over disability inclusion

“The disabled community have faced threats, lost jobs and dealt with a lack of access long before Covid-19, and unlike this situation, there has been no drastic steps to provide security.”

James Bond actress Harris, who is among the letter’s signatories, told the BBC: “If you show the injustice of the system and say, ‘Look, here’s a way forward’, it makes it more difficult for people to ignore.”

A recent report found that 3.5 per cent of TV series regular characters were disabled in 2020. A separate study put the number of disabled characters at 12 per cent in 2018 – but found that most of the portrayals were negative.