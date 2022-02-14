Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars 2022

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are reportedly set to host the Oscars 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hosts have been confirmed and will lead the telecast of the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 27 for an hour.

It’s claimed the trio will be officially announced during Good Morning America on Tuesday (15 February).

On Sunday (February 13), Schumer (Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty) posted a slideshow of career highlights on Instagram, with the caption: “Big fun news comin.”

Hall is known for starring in the Scary Movie franchise, The Best Man, Girls Trip, The Hate You Give and Little. Sykes is known for roles in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish, and won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1999 for her work as a writer on The Chris Rock Show.

This year marks the first time in three years the Oscars will have a host, after Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017.

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were revealed last week, with Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leading with 12 nominations. This is followed by Dune with 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story have seven each.

Along with the above, the race for Best Picture includes Licorice Pizza, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard and Nightmare Alley.