‘Anaconda’ reboot in the works 20 years after original debuted

A 'The Meg'-style approach to the film is rumoured

Charlotte Krol
Jonathan Hyde in Anaconda (1997)
Jonathan Hyde in Anaconda (1997). CREDIT: Columbia Pictures via IMDB

Late ’90s cult animal horror Anaconda is getting the reboot treatment.

Evan Daugherty, writer of Tomb Raider and Snow White and the Hunstman, is attached to write the Columbia Pictures film, which according to The Hollywood Reporter is set to be a reimagining instead of a remake or a sequel. No director, producer or release date has been decided to date.

The original Anaconda (1997) was pilloried by critics and earned several Golden Raspberry Awards. Despite this, the film went on to become a cult classic and made enough money (gross $136.8 million worldwide) to establish a franchise. Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004), Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) and Lake Placid v. Anaconda (2015).

Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Erik Stoltz, Danny Trejo and Owen Wilson all starred in the original film, which followed a documentary film crew in the Amazon that comes across an obsessed hunter looking to find a legendary anaconda.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter writes that Columbia is looking to take a The Meg-style approach to the new film. The Jason Statham-starring movie about a megashark was a surprise box office hit in upon its release in 2017.

Screenwriter Daugherty has worked on other projects including Divergent, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and MGM’s Tomb Raider Lara Croft franchise starring Alicia Vikander.

