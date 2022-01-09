Andrew Garfield snuck into ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ screening with Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield has said that he and Tobey Maguire snuck into a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home to check out fan reactions to the film.

Both actors have previously played the titular web-slinging superhero, with Garfield appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, while Maguire starred in Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3.

Garfield revealed the pair’s secret trip in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying: “I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask.

Advertisement

“In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Both Garfield and Maguire made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside the film’s current Spider-Man, Tom Holland. “The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother,” the actor said about the moment.

“And also, there’s something spiritual that kind of happened and happens, and that we were exploring in the film, which is like, archetypically, the character is so alone, the isolation, that’s an important part of the character in terms of the cannon of Spider-Man, for me in a way.”

Earlier this month, Garfield said he would be open to returning to Spider-Man again “if it felt right”. “I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself,” he explained.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME said of Spider-Man: No Way Home: “In terms of getting to the heart of the character, No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously. It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich.”