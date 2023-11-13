Andrew Scott doesn’t think he was “that good” in James Bond movie ‘Spectre’

Andrew Scott has reflected on his performance in James Bond film Spectre, saying he “wasn’t that good” in his role.

In the 2015 film, Scott played C, aka Max Denbigh, who is revealed to be an undercover member of the terrorist organisation Spectre. The role came after his standout villainous turn as Moriarty in BBC series Sherlock, where he starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

Speaking to British GQ, Scott explained how, following Spectre, he was turned off from playing overtly villainous characters.

“If I’m honest, it’s not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again,” Scott said. “Now I know who I am a little bit more, I feel like the work that I’m just interested in doing is more in the grey areas.”

Speaking about his performance in Spectre specifically, Scott added: “I suppose it’s just that I didn’t think… I just maybe wasn’t that good in it.”

Following Spectre, Scott has starred in the likes of Fleabag, 1917, Black Mirror, His Dark Materials and Catherine Called Birdy.

He next stars opposite Paul Mescal in All Of Us Strangers, a romance film from director Andrew Haigh (45 Years, Looking). Other cast members include Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.

All Of Us Strangers is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on January 26, 2024.

Daniel Craig made his final bow as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die. Recently, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that work on the next outing is not in active development yet.