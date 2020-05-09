Andy Serkis has revealed that the new Batman movie will be more intense than previous films in the franchise.

Speaking to LADbible, the actor, who will play Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth in the much anticipated DC movie, remained tight-lipped for the most part but admitted that the Matt Reeves-directed movie will be more intense than others that have gone before it.

Asked whether fans were right to expect a ‘darker, broodier’ Batman, Serkis replied: “I would say that’s not far from the truth.