Ang Lee casts son Mason in new Bruce Lee biopic

Ang Lee has cast his son Mason to play Bruce Lee in a new biopic.

The Life Of Pi director will helm the upcoming film, called Bruce Lee, from a script by Dan Futterman.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese kung fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionised both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said in a statement to Deadline.

“I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”

Mason Lee has been training for the role for the last three years, and previously starred in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and The Hangover Part II.

The film will be released by Sony’s 3000 Pictures, with producers including Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva.

“Bruce Lee is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time,” Gabler said.

“All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event.”

Meanwhile, scientists recently found that Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water.

The actor, best known for his role in Enter The Dragon, died at the age of 32 after suffering a cerebral oedema, in July 1973.