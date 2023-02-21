Animal shelter asks Paul Rudd to adopt dog that looks like him: “We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff”

An animal shelter has asked Paul Rudd to adopt a dog that supposedly looks like him.

The Collierville Animal Shelter in Tennessee, US reached out to the Ant-Man actor on social media in the hope that he would provide a new home to Waffle House, a male Australian Shepherd mix.

Believing that Waffle House bares an uncanny resemblance to the actor, the shelter decided to rename the dog Pawl Ruff.

Ruff’s official adoption page reads: “Like Mr. Rudd, I’m a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbour, best friend, or life long companion. Maybe I really am the canine version of Paul!”

Reaching out to the actor, the Town of Collierville’s official Twitter page shared a compilation of images showing both Rudd and Ruff pulling similar facial expressions.

While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd. We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff. Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does. And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet? pic.twitter.com/Q0onM8dvw9 — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 14, 2023

Alongside the images, they tweeted: “While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd.”

“We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff,” it continued.

Rudd himself doesn’t have a Twitter handle, so the shelter instead tagged the official Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania account, which has over 1.4 million followers.

The tweet concluded: “And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet?”

Since posting the tweet, the shelter has received a significant increase of adoption applications for the dog.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania was recently released in cinemas, kicking off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Kang has an intimidating presence not unlike Darth Vader. In fact, he’s so compelling that after his initial introduction about half-way through Quantumania, the other characters seem less interesting by comparison.

“Rudd and Lilly might be first-billed on the poster, but this is undeniably the Majors show – did Marvel just find its next great villain?”