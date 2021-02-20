Anne Hathaway has revealed that she was the ninth choice to play her character in The Devil Wears Prada.

The actor played budding journalist Andy Sachs, who was thrown into the cut-throat world of fashion, in the 2006 movie.

Hathaway made the revelation during an appearance on yesterday’s (February 19) episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, on which she served as a guest judge. Before the contestants performed in a musical theatre challenge, the star shared some acting tips with them and answered their questions.

Advertisement

After being asked if there were any roles she had to fight for, Hathaway replied: “How much time do you have? A lot of them.

“I will give you some tea, I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada,” she said. “But I got it! Hang in there, never give up.”

It was previously known that Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the role, but turned down the studio three times. However, it was previously unknown how far down the list Hathaway was for the part of Andy. It is still unknown who were the other actors the studio wanted ahead of her.

A musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada – featuring music written by Elton John – was due to premiere in Chicago on July 14, 2020, before moving to Broadway in New York.

Advertisement

However, the coronavirus pandemic meant the show has not yet debuted. When it does, it will feature all-new music by John, alongside lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub.

In a 2018 interview, Taub said of the pop icon: “He’s an incredible artist and so kind, and so open, and so collaborative, and it’s just been a really powerful experience to work with a legend who really is an artist who loves making music and loves to collaborate with new people.”