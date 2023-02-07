‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Quantumania’ heavily praised in first reactions: “Jonathan Majors conquers”

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has received a strong reception following its world premiere in Los Angeles last night (February 6).

While full reviews are embargoed until February 14, many of those who saw the film early have been sharing their initial reactions on social media.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is the first Phase Five film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It sees the return of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they go on Quantum Realm adventure with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hope’s parents Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas).

The film also stars Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s next major villain, Kang the Conqueror, who was the main highlight for many critics.

“PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang,” wrote Fandango’s Erik Davis. “Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride!”

Critic Fico Cangiano wrote: “#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes.”

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids tweeted: “There comes a point where every franchise has to get weird, and the MCU has done just that with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Like all his other roles, Jonathan Majors remains endlessly compelling.”

Critic Courtney Howard held some reservations about the film’s first act and the story’s overall emotional drive, but was still full of praise for Majors.

“After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began,” she wrote. “While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules.”

You can find more reactions below:

The film’s cast also includes Bill Murray (as Lord Krylar, the governor of the Quantum Realm’s Axia commune), Corey Stoll (as MODOK, a cybernetic, mutated form of Ant-Man villain Yellowjacket) and Katy O’Brian (as Jentorra, a Freedom Fighter of the Quantum Realm on a mission to defeat Kang herself).

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on February 17.