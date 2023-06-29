Anthony Mackie says Jonathan Majors is “innocent until proven guilty”

Anthony Mackie has said Jonathan Majors is “innocent until proven guilty” in response to the ongoing case against the latter.

Majors was arrested on March 25 on multiple charges of assault and aggravated harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. According to police, she was later taken to a local hospital in Manhattan “with minor injuries to her head and neck”. On April 27, the alleged victim was granted a restraining order against Majors.

Following his court appearance, Major’s criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement calling for the charges to be dismissed, claiming they had delivered evidence to prove the woman had attacked Majors and “not the other way around”.

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry wrote (via Variety). “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Majors’ legal team previously denied any wrongdoing around the time of his arrest. In March, his attorney released unverified text messages allegedly from the woman following the dispute, claiming she told Majors that she was “angry” about the arrest and that “it was my fault for trying to grab your phone”. Following a hearing on May 9, Chaudhry described the actor as a victim of a “witch hunt” and said the case “highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system”.

Majors has maintained his innocence, with his lawyers alleging in a statement: “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Now, Mackie has become the first Marvel actor to speak out over the allegations against Majors. Mackie plays Marvel’s Captain America while Majors plays Kang, who first appeared in the 2021 series Loki before reprising his role in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Mackie told Inverse: “Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Majors appeared in court on June 20 and is expected to return on August 3 for a full trial.

Since his arrest, Majors has been dropped by his publicity team and management company, Entertainment 360. He was also dropped from the feature film The Man In My Basement. His future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is as yet unclear.