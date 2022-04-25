Anya Taylor-Joy “wants to” shave her head for ‘Mad Max’ prequel ‘Furiosa’

Anya Taylor-Joy and director George Miller apparently have differences of opinion regarding Furiosa’s look for the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

According to costume designer Jenny Beavan, who is set to work on the upcoming prequel, Taylor-Joy “wants to” shave her head for the role just like Charlize Theron’s portrayal of the character in the 2015 film.

Speaking to Variety, Beavan said: “She wants to, but George doesn’t want her to. So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

Advertisement

Taylor-Joy will star alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke in the prequel, currently scheduled to be released 24 May, 2024.

Speaking about being cast in the prequel on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2020, Taylor-Joy praised Theron’s performance in Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her,” Taylor-Joy said. “She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done.”

The actor, who currently stars in The Northman, recently reflected on the ending to Peaky Blinders after six seasons in an interview with NME.

“It’s a show that is so stylised, the sets are beautifully created and everybody is so pleased to be there, we’ve had such a great time,” she said.

Advertisement

“It was really really good to go and wrap it up in a particular way.”

Taylor-Joy will next star in period film Canterbury Glass directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift.