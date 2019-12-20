News Film News

Jennifer Hudson shines as Aretha Franklin in teaser trailer for ‘RESPECT’

"R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me"

Will Lavin
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. CREDIT: YouTube/Universal Pictures

A teaser trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of soul has been released – watch it below.

Franklin died at the age of 76 due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type on August 16, 2018.

Following the rise of her career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

The movie stars Jennifer Hudson, who was handpicked by Franklin to play her, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Heather Headley and Mary J. Blige.

The first teaser trailer sees Hudson singing Franklin’s Otis Redding-penned anthem ‘Respect’ while performing on a spotlit stage in front of the word “RESPECT.”

Watch the trailer below:

Due in cinemas in 2020, RESPECT is directed by Liesl Tommy (Jessica Jones, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings)and written by Tracey Scott.

Earlier this year, Aretha Franklin was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize, almost a year after her death.

The music icon, who passed away in August 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was awarded thePulitzer Prize Special Citation for her contribution to American music and culture.

