Armie Hammer accused of rape by former partner

Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”.

The woman, whose last name has not been revealed but is reported by Variety to be the same woman who anonymously posted allegations about Hammer on social media earlier this year via her alleged Instagram account House Of Effie, appeared in a press conference via Zoom with her lawyer Gloria Allred.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” Effie alleged during the press conference. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

During the alleged rape, Effie said Hammer beat her feet “so they would hurt” when she walked, and when she tried to escape, “he wouldn’t let me”.

According to the statement, Effie and Hammer had a four-year relationship, and while she said she “fell in love with him instantly” upon meeting him aged 20, she said she now sees “clear manipulation tactics” he used against her.

“He would often test my devotion to him,” she said, adding: “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.”

In a statement via his lawyer Andrew Brettler, obtained by Variety, Hammer denies the rape and abuse allegations.

Alongside the statement was a screenshot of a text message Hammer allegedly sent to Effie, which reads: “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”

The statement read: “Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Armie Hammer was dropped by his agency and publicist last month following recent social media controversy, where screenshots were shared on social media which allegedly show Hammer privately messaging explicit content on Facebook and Instagram.