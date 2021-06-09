Armie Hammer checks into rehab for “drug, alcohol and sex” issues

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a rehabilitation treatment centre.

The Call Me By Your Name actor is reportedly seeking help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues” at a centre in Orlando, Florida, Vanity Fair reports.

A source told the publication: “Hammer checked into the facility on Monday, May 31, with the support of [ex-wife Elizabeth] Chambers and his family, and has been in treatment for over a week.”

A family friend added that Hammer is “committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids”, adding: “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

The Hollywood star is currently facing rape allegations, which he denies. The allegations emerged earlier this year, but they were described by his attorney as “patently untrue”.

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed that Hammer was facing investigation as part of a probe into alleged sexual assault in March.

In the wake of the allegations, Hammer was dropped by a number of prolific upcoming projects including Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, Paramount series The Offer and Broadway play The Minutes.

Hammer also left his role alongside Jennifer Lopez in the forthcoming movie Shotgun Wedding after a series of bizarre messages allegedly sent by him surfaced online.

Numerous women began sharing screenshots of alleged messages from Hammer where he expressed cannibal, rape and kidnapping fantasies, and claimed that he had been manipulative towards them.

At the time, Hammer described the claims as “bullshit”.