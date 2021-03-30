Armie Hammer has been dropped from new film Billion Dollar Spy.

The actor was set to star in Amma Asante’s Cold War drama, but is no longer attached in light of recent sexual assault allegations, according to Variety.

This marks the latest and final project in development to cut ties with Hammer – every upcoming project in which the actor appears was completed before the allegations broke.

Earlier this month, Hammer was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”.

It is said that Effie is the same woman who anonymously posted allegations about Hammer on social media earlier in the year.

In February, Hammer was dropped by his agent and publicist in light of the social media controversy, after exiting several projects including Lionsgate comedy Shotgun Wedding and Godfather miniseries The Offer.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me,” Hammer said in a statement after he left Shotgun Wedding.

“I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.

“Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

During a Zoom press conference accompanied by her lawyer Gloria Allred, Effie said: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles.

“During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Hammer is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department following the allegations. His lawyer said in a statement:

“With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

Amma Asante and Walden Media, the production company making Billion Dollar Spy, declined to comment on Hammer’s departure.