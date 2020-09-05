Zack Snyder has revealed that an Army Of The Dead prequel and spin-off series are on the way.

Read more: The best thrillers on Netflix

The film, which is due to land on Netflix next year, is set in Las Vegas, and follows a group of mercenaries who plot a heist during a zombie outbreak.

According to Digital Spy, Snyder has now signed a deal to create an Army Of The Dead prequel film and animated series, which is said to be produced in an anime style.

Advertisement

The yet-to-be-titled prequel will star Matthias Schweighöfer, who stars in the main Army Of The Dead movie. He will also take on directing duties.

As for the animated series, it will star multiple actors from the film, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ana de la Reguera.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army Of The Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation,” Snyder said in a statement.

“It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”

Although the film has wrapped, it was recently announced that Tig Notaro will replace Chris D’Elia in the movie, after D’Elia was fired from the project following sexual misconduct allegations. D’Elia has denied the allegations.

Advertisement

It’s not known yet if Notaro’s character will be a gender-swapped version or a completely new character, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the reshoots will be filmed using CGI.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the long-awaited ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League has been released.

The clip was aired during a DC FanDome panel, which shared a number of updates on various upcoming projects in the DC extended universe.

Set to Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, the trailer shows various members of the team on their individual journeys as they slowly band together. Superman, Darkseid, and Cyborg all look set to feature prominently in the new cut.