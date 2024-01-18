Arnold Schwarzenegger detained in Munich airport over $30,000 watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly detained at Munich airport on Wednesday (January 17) for carrying an undeclared $30,000 watch.

The and politician was was on his way to Austria where he planned to auction off the luxury item for charity, according to a German tabloid report translated by Time.

Schwarzenegger was held for three hours because he did not register the watch, a custom Audemars Piguet, as an import in customs. He was fined a total of around $38,000 before he was released.

It was also reported that the actor was initially unable to pay the tax with his credit card due to issues with the ATM machine.

Although Scharzenegger was planning to auction off the watch in Austria, it’s currently unclear if he was allowed to travel with the item after being detained. The actor has not yet commented on the incident.

Back in November, fellow actor Danny DeVito shared that he wanted to work with Schwarzenegger again in a reprise of their 1980s and ’90s success as a movie double act.

In an interview with GQ, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star hinted at possible plans to work opposite Schwarzenegger soon.

When asked if there’s anything the 78-year-old actor would like to revisit in his career, he answered: “Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2 because he became governor – which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor.”

At 76, the Terminator actor put his acting career on pause to pursue politics when he became Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

The two actors, starred together in multiple box office successes including the 1998 comedy, Twins, directed by the late Ivan Reitman. The movie follows genetically engineered twins who were separated at birth, and DeVito’s comment refers to a sequel which has been in development for several years.