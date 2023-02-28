Austin Butler says his audition with Tarantino lasted 12 hours

Austin Butler has said his audition for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood lasted 12 hours.

The actor, who played Tex Watson in Tarantino’s latest feature, recalled the director’s non-traditional auditioning process after he had recorded a self-tape.

“Quentin came in, and most auditions last 10 minutes if you’re lucky. I was there from like 9 in the morning to 9 p.m,” Butler explained in an interview with Variety.

“He doesn’t record auditions, he really works with you and looks at you. It’s the same way on set, he doesn’t look through a monitor. I was supposed to have two other meetings that day and because I didn’t have my phone, my agent was worried.”

Butler added: “But at the end of the day, Quentin told me I had the part and gave me a hug.”

The actor recently recalled a surprising ritual on set with Quentin Tarantino.

“I’ve talked a lot about how much Quentin meant to me,” he told the Hot Ones [via the Mirror]. “It was always my dream to work with him. We’re on set and he says, ‘OK, we got it. We’re going to do one more. You know why?’

“And the entire crew screams, ‘Because we love making movies!’ And the first time you’re there, you’re not in on it. So Brad, Leo, everybody is like, ‘Because we love making movies!’”