Watch Austin Butler transform into Elvis Presley in new clip from Baz Luhrmann biopic

A new clip has been released from Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, showcasing lead star Austin Butler.

Set to be released in cinemas on June 24, Elvis charts the iconic musician’s career through his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

A synopsis reads: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The clip shows Butler’s Elvis performing at the Louisiana Hayride at the start of his career in 1954, as his shaking hips cause pandemonium among the audience. You can check out the clip below.

“Now I don’t know nothing about music,” Parker, played by Hanks, says in the clip. “But I could see in that girl’s eyes, he was a taste of forbidden fruit. She could have eaten him alive.”

Elvis also stars Helen Thomson as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as his father Vernon and Olivia DeJonge as wife Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Josh McConville.

The film is directed, produced and co-written by Luhrmann, whose previous work includes Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby and Netflix’s The Get Down. Craig Pearce is also credited as a writer, with producers including Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

Before Elvis, Butler is best known for playing Tex Watson in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He also starred in Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, teen drama The Carrie Diaries and MTV series The Shannara Chronicles.

Earlier this year, Butler was cast to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villeneuve. The film is scheduled to be released October 20, 2023.