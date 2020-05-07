Australian cinemas could possibly reopen in July

Australian cinemas could possibly reopen their doors on July 16, according to several senior figures within the film sector.

The prospective reopening date coincides with the launch of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Tenet, and is expected to be a popular draw for crowds to return to theatres, as according to The Age.

The film was compared to “a totem guiding the industry towards its reboot” by Cinema Nova CEO Kristian Connelly.

NME understands that Palace Cinemas, which has 23 locations nationwide, aims to open on July 16.

A statement posted by The National Association of Cinema Operators late on Tuesday said it was “enthusiastic about the prospect of reopening and is hopeful of conditions enabling it to do so in July”.

However, the association, which represents some of Australia’s largest cinema chains including Hoyts, Reading and Event Cinemas, also conceded that operators will not reopen until the government advises it is safe to do so.

Furthermore, theatres will likely introduce a number of precautionary measures, including staggered session times, cashless transactions, sanitisation stations and an increased frequency of cleaning.

Upon reopening, cinemas will also institute reduced seating capacities in order to comply with social distancing measures.

Nolan’s Tenet, the follow-up to his 2017 war epic Dunkirk, is slated for a July 16/17 release worldwide. Its cast includes Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, John David Washington and more. The central plot follows a secret agent (Washington) tasked with preventing World War III, with Nolan’s signature twist – time travel – somehow involved.