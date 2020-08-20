Australian production of ‘Hamilton’ reportedly won’t go ahead if social distancing still in place

The forthcoming 2021 Australian production of hit musical Hamilton will reportedly not go ahead if social distancing restrictions remain in place, a new report says.

Hamilton, the hip-hop and revisionist retelling of the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, is currently set to begin showing at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney from March 17, 2021.

But in a new interview with Guardian Australia, the show’s producers said any social distancing restrictions would be a “deal-breaker” on the production going ahead.

“We need people sitting in the Lyric Theatre side by side,” producer Michael Cassel said.

“We made a commitment five years ago to bring this show here, it’s been a long time coming, and we are doing everything within our means to make sure the show is delivered and that the audience can enjoy it in that auditorium as they expect.”

Cassel continued, telling the publication that he hoped “the same protocols that apply to air travel” could apply to theatre.

“Air travel is very similar to theatre in many ways, with people seated side by side, facing in the same direction in an even more confined space, and that seems to be operating fine.”

The view comes as some music festivals have begun cancelling their 2021 events over continued fears around the pandemic, including St Kilda Festival today (August 20).

A recorded version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, starring show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role, was recently released on streaming service Disney+. In a four-star review, NME wrote that “the whole thing draws from the narrative-driven hip-hop records that made superstars of Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Snoop Dogg”.