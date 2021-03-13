‘Avatar’ reclaims title of highest-grossing movie of all-time from ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avatar is once again the highest-grossing film of all-time, after reclaiming the title from Avengers: Endgame.

James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster was re-released in China on Friday (March 12), with new box office takings nudging it ahead of the Marvel movie.

Avatar is now estimated to have a worldwide gross of $2.802billion (£2.013b), which is around $5million (£3.6m) more than Avengers: Endgame.

Producer Jon Landau said in a statement: “We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have acknowledged the feat, sharing an image that blends the Avengers and Avatar logos, as well as the settings of each film. “Passing the gauntlet back to you… @jamescameronofficial,” they wrote on Instagram.

Cameron shared a gif on his own Instagram account that had a similar function. In the caption, he posted a blue heart emoji and tagged the Marvel Studios and Avengers accounts.

Meanwhile, Cameron is currently working on the sequels to the original Avatar movie. In September, he said that filming was “100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and we’re sort of 95 percent complete on Avatar 3”.

At present, Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 16, 2022. Avatar 3 is expected to follow in December 2024, while a fourth and fifth film should arrive in December 2026 and December 2028 respectively.