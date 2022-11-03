‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ trailer hides ‘Titanic’ reference

The official trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water seems to hide a reference to Titanic, according to eagle-eyed fans.
Director James Cameron returns for the second film in the fantasy franchise, and several users on Reddit have noticed a parallel with the filmmaker’s 1997 smash hit, Titanic.
One person on Reddit shared a photo of Kate Winslet as Rose Dawson in Titanic alongside a screenshot from the new Avatar trailer and wrote, “Just gonna put this here.”
Another fan joked “It’s almost like they’re both directed by the same guy…” while a third person added: “Rejoice. Russell Carpenter is the same director of photography on Titanic and Avatar TWOW. Hence the similarities aesthetically.”
One person praised Cameron’s direction of Titanic ahead of the new Avatar film.
“Every time I watch Titanic (which every few years) I’m never not in awe of how incredible the cinematography and shot composition is,” they wrote. “I am IN that ship as it’s sinking. It’s such an immersive (no pun intended) experience. The Titanic vibes in this new trailer thrilled me.
“Cameron has captured some of the most immaculate looking images ever in Western cinema. And I’m being dead serious.”
An official synopsis for Avatar: The Way Of Water reads: “Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”
Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released in cinemas on December 16.