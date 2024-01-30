Ayo Edebiri drops out of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri will no longer star in Marvel‘s upcoming ensemble film, Thunderbolts.

Per a Variety report, Edebiri has dropped out of Thuderbolts due to a scheduling conflict for an undisclosed project. Stepping in to fill in for Ayo Edebiri will be Geraldine Viswanathan. At the time of publishing, details surrounding Edebiri’s and Viswanathan’s role are still under wraps.

When Deadline Hollywood approached Marvel for comment on Edebiri’s exit from Thunderbolts, Marvel had no comment.

Edebiri is now the latest actor to leave the upcoming project. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Steven Yeun had similarly dropped out of the film over scheduling conflicts. It was announced that Top Gun: Maverick star Jake Schreier would be stepping in to replace him. Yeun was also tapped to play an undisclosed role.

Geraldine Viswanathan is best known for her roles in Blockers, Bad Education, The Beanie Bubble and Miracle Workers.

The rest of the film’s ensemble cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts follows an antihero team of reformed villains who take on the tasks that the Avengers can’t, and is often compared to DC’s Suicide Squad.

The film was originally expected to arrive in July 2024 but has been delayed to July 2025 due to last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.