‘Babyteeth’, ‘Relic’ lead 2020 AACTA Award nominations

Babyteeth, Relic and The True History of the Kelly Gang lead the nominations for the 2020 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards, announced yesterday (November 1).

In the Best Film category, the above films compete against the Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman, Leigh Whannell’s horror flick The Invisible Man, and John Sheedy’s family comedy H is for Happiness. The directors of all of those films are also nominated for Best Director, apart from Unjoo Moon for I Am Woman.

George Mackay’s performance as Ned Kelly in The True History of the Kelly Gang (reportedly inspired by Gareth Liddiard) is duking it out for Best Actor with Toby Wallace’s coming-of-age performance as Moses in Babyteeth, Sam Neill in Rams, Hugo Weaving in Shakespeare-adapation Measure for Measure, and a light-hearted Richard Roxborough in H is for Happiness.

Advertisement

Eliza Scanlan’s breakout performance in Babyteeth as Milla is nominated for Best Actress, alongside international stars Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man and Lupita Nyong’o in horror comedy Little Monsters. Tilda Cobham-Hervey’s portrayal of Helen Reddy, and Laura Gordon in Undertow are also nominated.

Mainstays Russell Crowe and Ben Mendelsohn are nominated for Best Supporting Actor for their respective performances in The True History of the Kelly Gang and Babyteeth, with new actor Fayssal Bazzi (Measure for Measure) and child performer Wesley Patten (H is for Happiness) also in the running.

Over in TV, Stateless, Bloom, and Mystery Road dominate most categories. Tim Minchin and his dramedy vehicle Upright also gets three nods in the comedy categories.

The award for Best Drama Series is between Bloom, Mystery Road, The Heights, Halifax: Retribution, Wentworth, and Doctor Doctor. Stateless leads the nominations for Best Telefeature or Mini Series, along with Operation Buffalo, The Gloaming, Hungry Ghosts, and The Secrets She Keeps.

In Best Comedy Series, Upright runs against lockdown sketch show At Home Alone Together, The Other Guy, Rosehaven and Black Comedy.

Advertisement

A full list of nominations across film, television, documentary, short form and online is available at the AACTA website.

The 2020 AACTA Awards ceremony is set to take place at the usual venue of The Star in Sydney, over two reduced-capacity sittings on November 30. The highlights of the ceremonies will be packaged into one broadcast on Channel 7 on December 2.