Check out these exclusive ‘Back To Black’ film posters

Back To Black tells the story of Amy Winehouse in a feature film format for the first time – and ahead of its release next month (April 12), we’re publishing three special movie posters exclusively on NME. Check them out below.

Following Amy from her teenage years, growing up in north London, through her meteoric rise to Grammy-winning sensation in the 2000s, Back To Black (in cinemas April 12) stars Industry actress Marisa Abela in the lead role, alongside BAFTA-nominated actor Jack O’Connell, who plays Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, and acclaimed actress Lesley Manville as her grandmother Janis Levy. Eddie Marsan and Juliet Cowan have been cast as Amy’s parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse.

The film has been directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed well-received 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy as well as the big screen adaptation of erotic novel Fifty Shades Of Grey. Matt Greenhalgh (Nowhere Boy, Ian Curtis biopic Control) has written the screenplay.

“We really wanted to do it from [Amy’s] perspective, and through her eyes; to take us on the journey through her music, and through her words, so that we’re back with her,” Taylor-Johnson told Empire in January when the first trailer was revealed. “Rather than the documentary, which is very much outside looking in. I wanted to feel like we were with her in her creative process.”

Last week, details of the official soundtrack to Back To Black were shared – featuring songs by the singer herself, as well as tracks by other iconic artists. These include three tracks from 2003 debut album ‘Frank’, another three from ‘Back To Black’, as well as five songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy: The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan.

Nick Cave, who co-wrote the film’s score with long-time collaborator and fellow member of the Bad Seeds Warren Ellis, has also contributed an original track in tribute to Winehouse called ‘Song For Amy’.

Titled ‘Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture’, the compilation album is set for release on May 17 via UMR/Island Records.