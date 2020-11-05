‘Back To The Future’ actress Elsa Raven dies aged 91

Back to the Future actress Elsa Raven has died at the age of 91, her agent has confirmed.

The character actress is best known for her role as the “Save The Clock Tower” lady in Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 sci-fi classic.

Read more: 24 facts about Back to the Future that might surprise you

Advertisement

Raven also starred in The Amityville Horror, In The Line of Fire, Fearless, and Moderns, in which she played Gertrude Stein. She also featured in Titanic as Ida Strauss, although most of her scenes were cut.

The actress, whose passing was confirmed by Deadline, was born Elsa Raven in 1929.

She had small screen success with a regular role as Inga the Swedish maid on Amen, as Tugboat Tessie on General Hospital and Vinnie Terranova’s mother Carlotta on Wiseguy. She also played Lucille in Days of Our Lives.

In other Back to the Future news, Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the films, recently spoke out about a health scare from two years ago which was “the darkest moment” in his life.

The actor said he had a noncancerous tumour growing on his spine in 2018, and subsequently had to re-learn to walk across four months.

Advertisement

Fox said that after a successful operation, he fell and badly broke his arm, saying it was his “darkest moment”.

“I just snapped,” he said. “I was leaning against the wall in my kitchen, waiting for the ambulance to come, and I felt like, ‘This is as low as it gets for me.’ It was when I questioned everything. Like, ‘I can’t put a shiny face on this. There’s no bright side to this, no upside. This is just all regret and pain.’ ”