Great Scott! ‘Back To The Future’ cast join forces for lockdown reunion

The cast and crew of Back To The Future have staged a virtual reunion to share their memories of the classic film while raising money for coronavirus relief funds.

Ahead of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary, stars including Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Michael J.Fox and Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) joined Frozen actor Josh Gad for his YouTube series Reunited Apart.

They were also joined by director Robert Zemeckis, co-writer Bob Gale and a host of other names associated with the series as they reflected on their memories and even reenacted some of the most iconic scenes to delight fans.

Later on in the reunion, Star Wars director JJ Abrams also arrived to test their knowledge of the film, before Gad eventually asked an all-important question.

“Bob and Bob have said there’s never gonna be another Back to the Future sequel, which I hope is a lie,” he said. “If hypothetically there were, I would love to hear what you would pitch for Marty and Doc to travel back to and why.”

Thompson, who played Marty McFly’s mum, quipped: “I’d like you to go back to, like, January, where they could warn us about the coronavirus.”

Throwing cold water over the prospect of a reunion, Zemeckis added: “If I had an idea that I could have pitched to Bob with a straight face, we would have made it.

“I’d have no answer to that question.”

Gad’s latest YouTube reunion comes after he previously reunited the cast of The Goonies. As well as the cast, Gad was joined by producer Steven Spielberg – who discussed the prospect of a potential sequel.

Meanwhile, Back To The Future writer Gale cleared up one of the film’s biggest plot holes last month.