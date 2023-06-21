Bad Bunny’s Spider-Man spin-off ‘El Muerto’ removed from Sony’s release slate

Spider-Man spin-off film El Muerto starring Bad Bunny has been pulled from Sony’s 2024 release schedule.

The company announced the film had been removed from its release slate on Wednesday (June 21), after it was originally scheduled for January 12, 2024. It was set to be directed by Jonás Cuarón, the son of director Alfonso Cuarón.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, progress on the project has been impacted by the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood, with sources claiming that the “script needed additional work” as of mid-spring which hadn’t yet been addressed.

Advertisement

It’s also claimed Bad Bunny’s touring schedule left the film’s release date up in the air, with it currently uncertain whether the project will go ahead.

Bad Bunny originally announced a film adaptation of El Muerto at CinemaCon in April 2022, where he confirmed he’d take on the lead role. The character, also known as Juan Carlos, is an antihero champion wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match.

Sony is set to release a number of Spider-Man spin-off films in the coming months, including Kraven The Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in October. Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney is still scheduled for February 16, 2024, while a sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated for October next year.

Kraven The Hunter will mark Sony’s fourth installment in their extended Spider-Man universe, following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and last year’s box office flop Morbius.

Along with history as a professional wrestler, Bad Bunny has acting credits in the 2022 action flick Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt and drama film Cassandro.