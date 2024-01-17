‘Badland Hunters’ director was “dumbstruck” when Don Lee proposed working together

Badland Hunters director Heo Myeong-haeng and lead actor Don Lee have opened up about working together on the upcoming movie.

Next week, Netflix will premiere its new original Korean film, the post-apocalyptic Badland Hunters led by Don Lee (also known as Ma Dong-seok). In a press conference for the upcoming film, the actor shared that he was the one who had proposed working with director Heo Myeong-haeng.

Heo had been the stunt coordinator behind the hit The Roundup movie franchise, which Lee also starred in. “The timing was just right, and I proposed to work on this film together. Having confidence in him, I knew he would handle it exceptionally well,” said the actor, per Yonhap News Agency.

Advertisement

Heo then shared that he had been “dumbstruck” by the suggestion: “I thought, ‘Is this really happening?’.”

“Since we have collaborated on so many titles together, I felt no sense of difference on set,” Heo said of his experience directing the actor in Badland Hunters. “If we only focused on action before, I found it interesting and enjoyable to also work on the dialogues of the drama this time.”

Set in a ravaged post-apocalyptic world, the forthcoming film follows hunter Nam-san (played by Don Lee) as he tries to rescue a teenager who has been held hostage by a deranged doctor. Along the way, he and his team run into dangerous obstacles and enemies, both human and otherwise.

Netflix released a trailer for the movie earlier this week. Badland Hunters will premiere globally on Netflix on January 26.