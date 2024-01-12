Don Lee fights for survival in action-packed ‘Badland Hunters’ trailer

Netflix has released a thrilling new trailer for its upcoming original film Badland Hunters, led by Don Lee. Here’s everything we know about the cast and plot of the upcoming film.

What is the plot of Badland Hunters?

The upcoming action movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by a massive earthquake. With the collapse of civilisation, survivors in a decimated Seoul face threats not only from nature, but each other. When a teenager is taken hostage by a deranged doctor and his camp of loyal followers, hunter Nam-san is tasked with a dangerous rescue mission to save her.

Who is in the cast of the movie?

Badland Hunters is led by Don Lee (The Eternals, Train to Busan) as Nam-san, a valiant huntsman. He is joined by Lee Jun-young (May I Help You?), who plays his trusted partner Choi Ji-wan, and Our Beloved Summer’s Roh Jeong-eui as Su-na, a fearless teenager on their side.

Meanwhile, Lee Hee-jun (Chimera) stars as Dr. Yang Gi-su. Other cast members include Jang Young-nam (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay) and An Ji-hye.

Is there a trailer for Badland Hunters?

On January 12, Netflix released a trailer for Badland Hunters. The teaser begins in a survivor camp, where the strong prey on the weak to survive. While butchering his hunt of the day, Nam-san witnesses a group of survivors beating up a man, sending him into a rage as he goes to teach them a lesson.

He is later approached by a woman who tells him of the mysterious doctor, hoping to enlist Nam-san’s help to track him down. Although some hail the doctor as humanity’s last hope, there seems to be a sinister side to him, as he performs experiments on unwilling participants.

As Nam-san and his friends fight their way to rescuing a teenager from the doctor, they began to realise that some of their enemies are not quite human.

How to watch Badland Hunters?

Badland Hunters will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Friday, January 26.