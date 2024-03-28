BAFTA-nominated producer Ileen Maisel dies aged 68

BAFTA-nominated film producer Ileen Maisel has died at 68.

Her sister and Hollywood publicist Cheryl Maisel announced that she had passed away from cancer at her home in London on February 16, 2024.

The producer was behind films such as The Golden Compass, Ripley’s Game, and Onegin, the last of which earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best British Film.

Maisel began her career at the age of 15, working for entertainment journalist Rona Barrett. In 1980, she became the Head of Development at Frank Yablans’ (former president of Paramount Pictures) independent production company.

When Yablans became vice Chairman and COO of MGM/United Artists a few years later, Maisel joined him at the company. She later became part of the production company Lorimar and was involved in the movie Dangerous Liaisons, which won three Oscars.

After working at Paramount and Fine Line, Maisel went on to become the Senior Vice President of European Production and Acquisitions at their sister company New Line.

Maisel then partnered with documentary filmmaker Lawrence Elman to launch Amber Entertainment, the company behind the 2013 version of Romeo & Juliet that starred Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth and was adapted by Lord Julian Fellowes.

Fellowes, who is best known for co-writing Downton Abbey, thanked Maisel when he won an Oscar for Gosford Park in 2002.

In tribute piece for Deadline, Fellowes wrote of Maisel: “Her role in the film’s creation was enhanced by Mary Selway, her long-term and much-loved partner, being appointed as casting director by Robert Altman — all of which gave Ileen a place in my story, which is why I thanked her from the Oscar stage in 2002.

“In the same year, she was producing Ripley’s Game with John Malkovich for New Line, one of her best films and perhaps the one she was most proud of in her career.” Fellowes added: “Making films and TV shows was her whole world.”

Maisel’s partner Mary Selway, a British casting director, passed away from cancer in 2004.