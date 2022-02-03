BAFTAs 2022 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced today (February 3) – scroll down to read the full list.
Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTAs, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13.
In her announcement statement, Wilson refers to Prince Andrew over a “peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat” and jokes about her weight loss.
“I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then,” Wilson said.
Amanda Berry, chief executive at BAFTA, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.”
BAFTA announced the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award earlier this week – it is the only award voted for by the public, and voting is now open.
No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch is up for the award, as well as West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, The Power of the Dog actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, Harris Dickinson and Millicent Simmonds.
Take a look at the list of nominees here.
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renata Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swansong
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ruth Negga, Passing
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ann Dowd, Mass
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
EE Rising Star Award
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Lashana Lynch
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ariana DeBose
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Make Up & Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Original Score
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Sound
Special Visual Effects
British Short Animation
Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story