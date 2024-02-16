BAFTAs 2024: These are the bookies’ favourites to win

The bookies have revealed their favourites to win big at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) this weekend.

The 2024 ceremony takes place on Sunday (February 18) and will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall, with David Tennant set to host for the first time.

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is expected to be the biggest winner on the night, going into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations.

The biographical drama, about the man who developed the first atomic bomb, has picked up the Best Film award at every major ceremony so far and is naturally tipped to claim the prize at the BAFTAs as well, with Bet365 valuing the odds at 1/7.

Similarly, the Best Actor category appears to be a forgone conclusion, with Oppenheimer‘s lead star Cillian Murphy being the standout favourite. He too has taken home the award at every major ceremony this year, and is priced at 5/1 by Sky Bet to win once again.

As for Best Actress, Emma Stone appears to be the frontrunner for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. She could potentially face competition from Anatomy Of A Fall’s Sandra Huller, but the bookies currently have Stone as the firm favourite – priced at 1/2 by 10bet.

Another category dominated by Oppenheimer is Best Director. Christopher Nolan appears to be all but guaranteed to win, with fellow nominees Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall) unlikely to cause an upset. Nolan’s chances are valued at 1/12 by 10bet.

Oppenheimer is also expected to win the Best Supporting Actor category. Robert Downey Jr. has swept up every major award on his way to the ceremony and looks set claim another one this weekend. 10bet has him at 1/8 to win.

The Best Supporting Actress race could be a lot closer, but at the moment, Da’Vine Joy Randolph is tipped for her powerful performance as a grieving mother in The Holdovers. She’s listed at 1/8 by bet365.

A notable omission from this year’s favourites is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which only received five nominations after being long-listed in 15 categories.

The saritical comedy, which received high critical acclaim and broke multiple box office records, was not nominated for Best Picture, while Gerwig also missed out on a Best Director nod.