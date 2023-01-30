Bam Margera goes on tour with Steve-O following hospital stint

“You’ve got this arc,” he added. “All these funny bits and jokes and stories. It all doesn’t mean shit if it doesn’t have a happy ending where you fucking come out the other end happy and healthy and a good father and fucking thriving in your career. And that is what I want for you brother.”

A few weeks ago, the star confirmed that he was bringing Margara on tour, sharing on Instagram: “I’ve been helping @bam__margera/@captiancreamstain work on his material for opening my next nine shows, and we’ve definitely succeeded in cracking ourselves up, so off to a good start! I’m looking forward to these next ten days, and really hoping that they bring about meaningful, positive progress. Fingers crossed!”

Speaking earlier this month, Margera opened up about his recent near-death experience, telling Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast: “I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis’ birthday, December 8. I did not know that I had gnarly Covid, that my body was shutting down. And, er… I went into four seizures – each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes.

“On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly falling off. It got so swollen and puffy that it wouldn’t fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia [sic].”

Margera went on to reveal that a fifth seizure ensured that he “couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat”, and he spent “eight days” unconscious in hospital. He recalled of waking up: “Dude, when they took that tube out I felt like I’d sucked on Darth Vader’s dick!”

Last year, Margera completed a 12-month treatment plan for drug and alcohol abuse, and was previously taken to rehab in September 2021 following an incident in Tampa Bay, Florida.

He also settled a lawsuit and asked for a case to be dismissed last April after suing Jackass Forever‘s producers following his dismissal over a positive drug test, originally claiming in the suit that the firing was a violation of his civil rights and alleged that it broke the terms of his contract.