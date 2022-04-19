‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace calls Michael Keaton’s Batman return “surreal”

“He’s Batman, man! I couldn’t even believe that I was sharing space with Batman.”

“Our directors were like two little kids. They’re legit Batman nerds openly,” Grace said of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah while in conversation with Variety .

The actor said the first moment Keaton returned on set as Bruce Wayne/Batman, for the first time in 30 years, was “wild for everyone”.

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has described Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the forthcoming DC film as “surreal”.

She added of working with Keaton: “It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams, really.”

Discussing why he would be keen to play Batman again in The Flash and Batgirl, Keaton said last year he felt like the time was finally right.

“‘What would that be like?’ or ‘What if I had to do that again,’” the actor recalled asking himself. “Just because I was curious didn’t mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, frankly.

“I’m not just gonna say I’ll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason.”

In 2019 Keaton confessed that he needed to read the screenplay for The Flash multiple times, claiming that he was too “stupid” to understand it first time around.

Earlier this year, Batman was brought back to life by Matt Reeves with The Batman, with Robert Pattinson playing the titular role. The film is available to stream in the UK now.