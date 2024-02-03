Bathbomb launched inspired by “traumatising” ‘Saltburn’ scene

A bathbomb has been produced that was inspired by the infamous and “traumatising” bathtub scene from the recent film Saltburn.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a middle-class interloper who poses as a scholarship student from a working-class background in order to strike up a friendship with Jacob Elordi’s wealthy aristocrat Felix Catton at Oxford University. Oliver is eventually invited by Felix to spend the summer at his family home, called Saltburn – a large mansion in the British countryside.

The two characters strike up a complicated relationship, and one memorable scene finds Oliver, having overseen Jacob pleasuring himself in the bath, lapping the remaining drops of bathwater in the tub before it swirls down the plughole.

The scene left many people on social media saying they had been “traumatised”, but now, the scene has prompted the British cosmetics company Lush to produce the ‘saltbomb’, which it says creates “salty, milky bath water”.

The official product description reads: “Lap it up, Saltbomb’s salty, milky bath water is fit for a stately splurge. This salt doesn’t burn, it’s a soothing blend of coconut milk powder, mineral-rich coarse sea salt, while sharing a fragrance with our all-year-round moisturising bubble bar, Milky Bath. Feel like Hollywood royalty with this limited edition bath bomb that never kills the groove, leaving the bather with silky smooth bath water they’ll want to treasure every last drop of.”

The product retails for £5 and is available here.

Another of the film’s notorious scenes, the ending of the film, is scored by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, which surged up to Number Two in the UK Singles Chart as a result of the buzz of the film. Ellis-Bextor has said her classic song’s revival has been “spectacular” and “beautiful”.

Following the success of the film, TikTok users have been flocking to the real-life stately home that was used in the shooting, after a local posted videos about how to get to the site.

Wealthy people on TikTok have also been mocked for “missing the point” of the film, which is to satirise the absurdity of the lives of the upper classes. Despite this, many social media users have been recreating Keoghan’s dance moves from the end of the film as an excuse to show off their own lavish homes.

Saltburn is streaming on Netflix now.