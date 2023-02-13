Batman fans think they’ve spotted Christian Bale in ‘The Flash’ trailer

Batman fans have theorised that Christian Bale‘s incarnation of the Caped Crusader will appear in the upcoming Flash film.

The DC film debuted its trailer last night (February 12) at the Super Bowl, showcasing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen/The Flash alongside Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s incarnations of Batman.

However, eagle-eyed fans have suggested that Bale could also be returning as Batman, with one brief moment showing the superhero riding a Batpod, much like the one seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

“At the 1.55 mark is a Batman and Batmobile resembling Christian Bale… I will [lose] it in the cinema if he cameos!!” one fan tweeted.

“Is that Christian Bale as the Nolan-Batman in #TheFlash trailer? I’m going to FREAK OUT if Bale is back!” another said.

A third added: “Wait. Hold up. This actually looks sick! The visuals look crisp, the Batman ‘89 theme made me smile and was that Christian Bale’s BATMAN?!? Yup, I’m in.”

During the trailer, we see The Flash travel through time to prevent the murder of his mother, though he unwittingly causes changes that create the multiverse.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” the synopsis reads. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The trailer has been released amid a number of legal issues for Miller, including their arrest in Hawaii last March, and pleading guilty to a trespassing charge related to a burglary in Vermont.

New DCEU boss Peter Safran has addressed Miller’s future as The Flash, saying: “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

“When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is but right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.”