‘Batwoman’ reveals first look at Javicia Leslie’s Batsuit

Batwoman has shared a first look at Javicia Leslie’s new Batsuit.

The actress will be playing Ryan Wilder in season two of the CW show, following the departure of Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, in season one.

The new season will see Ryan wear Kate’s suit for two episodes before then redesigning the suit in episode three, signalling the arrival of Gotham’s new hero.

Take a look at the new suit, shared by Leslie on Twitter, here:

In a statement sharing her excitement for the new design, Leslie said: “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya.

“I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

The new suit was designed by the show’s costume designer Maya Mani. Explaining the key differences with Kate Kane’s suit, producer Caroline Dries noted why both the straight red hair and the gauntlets and belt were important changes.

“As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively,” Dries explained in a statement. “This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’”

She continued: “The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions.

“Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

Batwoman will return to the CW in 2021.