Batwoman star Ruby Rose has for the first time discussed her decision to leave the show after just one season.

It was revealed last week that Rose wouldn’t be playing Batwoman in the upcoming second series of the CW show.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in an initial statement when announcing her decision, and she has now shared more thoughts on her decision to leave the show.

Advertisement

Discussing the decision in a new post on Instagram, Rose said that she’s made a “choice for now” to not reveal her full reasons for leaving the show, but said that “those who know, know”.

“Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” she wrote. “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community.

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

During her time on the show, Rose made history by portraying the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero series.

Advertisement

Following news of Rose’s departure, many have suggested that it was linked to serious injuries that she suffered on the set of the show last year — but Deadline report that the two are not linked.

Rose was rushed to hospital last year for emergency neck surgery after a stunt scene caused two herniated discs in her neck to nearly sever her spinal chord.