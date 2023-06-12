Beatles manager biopic ‘Midas Man’ enlists third director to finish post-production

Midas Man, an upcoming biopic based on The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has brought on its third director to wrap up the film’s post-production process.

Deadline has revealed in a new report that the troubled film, which began production in 2021, has roped in a new director to handle the film’s post-production. Joe Stephenson (Doctor Jekyll) has reportedly taken over directorial duties from previous filmmaker Sara Sugarman (Vinyl) earlier this year.

Per Deadline, Sugarman left the project over creative differences and scheduling issues, according to sources close to the film.

Joe Stephenson said in a statement to Deadline: “When I was approached to take the helm of Midas Man, I didn’t have to think twice. The last twelve weeks have been an epic journey and I can’t thank my cast and crew enough. The Brian Epstein story has needed to be told for years and I’m honoured to finally bring it to the big screen.”

Despite now being in the final stretch of production, Midas Man has yet to receive a release date.

Sugarman, who led most of the film, took over from original director Jonas Åkerlund (Polar) in late 2021 after Åkerlund departed from the project over creative differences with the film’s producers.

Midas Man chronicles legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein’s role in the cultural revolution that followed the Beatles’ explosion into global stardom. Epstein was the Beatles’ manager from 1962 until his untimely death in 1967 at age 32.

The film’s cast was revealed in November 2021, with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Brian Epstein. Jonah Lees (The Letter For The King) is set to portray John Lennon while musician Blake Richardson from New Hope Club will appear as Paul McCartney.

Leo Harvey-Elledge – who played Liam Gallagher in Creation Stories – has been lined up to portray George Harrison, with Campbell Wallace appearing as Ringo Starr. Elsewhere, Peaky Blinders‘ Adam Lawrence will play original Beatles drummer Pete Best.

In recent Beatles news, the band’s short-term bassist Charles “Chas” Newby died at the age of 81 last month. Newby performed bass with The Beatles for a short span of live shows in late 1960, when then-bassist Stuart Sutcliffe was unable to perform with the band. Sutcliffe later resumed operations with The Beatles until his exit in July the following year. Newby was also the band’s first left-handed bassist, followed by guitarist-turned-bassist Paul McCartney.