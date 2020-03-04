Ben Affleck says he was dubbed over in a film because his performance was “so bad”

Ben Affleck has revealed that his part in a ’90s film was dubbed over because the director “hated” it so much.

The Oscar-winning actor, 47, was speaking about his small role as a basketball player in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Apparently, I’m so bad in that movie. I had one line. It was ‘Take it,’ I think,” he told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. He added that he said the line as his character held a basketball while another player turned into “a werewolf or whatever”.

Later, when Affleck went to see the film at the cinema, he realised that his line was dubbed. “I went to the movie and I was like, ‘That is not my voice. That is not me,'” he said.

Affleck added that director Fran Rubel Kuzui “seemed happy” with his performance at the time, which he also believed was “fine”.

But it turns out Kuzui apparently “hated” his acting so much that she looped the entire performance. “So, yes, I am dubbed – in English,” Affleck added.

The Gone Girl actor portrays an alcoholic basketball coach in new film The Way Back.

He also said recently that he quit The Batman over fears he would “drink himself to death”.