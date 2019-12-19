Bohemian Rhapsody star Ben Hardy has teased a potential sequel to the Queen biopic.

Speaking to NME about his new film 6 Underground, the star – who plays Queen drummer Roger Taylor – revealed his hopes that the Rami Malek-starring film will return for a second round at some point.

“I would love to,” Hardy said when asked about a potential Bohemian Rhapsody sequel. “I loved working with all those guys, and the thought of going back and being with those guys for another three months or four months would be amazing, but I’m the same as you, I’ve only heard the rumour mill.

Advertisement

“The film goes up to ’85, so you’ve got another six years there that you can tell. I think it’d be a very different movie,” he continued.

Watch the full NME video with Ben Hardy below:

Real life Roger Taylor recently slammed critics of Bohemian Rhapsody, calling them “sneering and superficial”.

“The trouble with us is, we’re too fucking popular, and a lot of the media just hate that,” he said, adding that although there were a handful of “decent” reviews of the film, “there were many that were kinda sneering and superficial”.

“I thought, ‘You just don’t get it, do you?’,” the drummer said. “You weren’t moved, and whatever, but fuck you actually. Fuck you all the way to the bank, actually.”

Advertisement

Hardy’s co-star in the film, Lucy Boynton, recently told NME that she didn’t think there should be a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel.

“I think it’s one of those things, that is better left,” said Boynton. “I feel like that it feels good. It feels good how it how it was packaged in that film, I think,” she said.

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to head out on a huge 2020 UK arena tour.