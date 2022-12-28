Ben Shapiro mocked by Knives Out fans for ‘Glass Onion’ Twitter rant

Ben Shapiro has been widely mocked by fans of Knives Out online after he took to Twitter to list all the problems he found with Glass Onion – many of which had rather flimsy logic.

The right-wing internet personality shared a long thread on Twitter on Boxing Day where he detailed everything in the film that offended him, which included criticism of both the writing and director Rian Johnson’s political leanings.

“Rian Johnson’s politics is as lazy as his writing,” he wrote. “His take on the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad and stupid man, and that anyone who likes him – in media, politics, or tech – is being paid off by him.”

Some viewers have already suggested that billionaire character Miles Bron resembles the Twitter and SpaceX tycoon.

Shapiro also criticised the film for “misleading” the audience, which provoked particular amusement among Twitter users for missing the whole premise of a murder mystery. “We only find out about the actual murder we’re supposed to investigate full one hour and 10 minutes into the film, as well as an entirely new backstory,” he complained.

Writer Leila Claire said: One of the best things about Ben Shapiro is that he constantly consumes media that eviscerates his corner of the internet in order to make himself deliberately furious. It’s the Twitter version of filming yourself getting whacked in the balls over and over.”

Writer Shiv Ramdas seemingly agreed, describing Shapiro’s tirade as “legit the funniest thing to happen in 2022”.

Ben Shapiro being Very Very Angry that a whodunit misled the viewers in the first half is legit the funniest thing to happen in 2022 — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) December 26, 2022

Other Twitter users joked about having to break the news to Shapiro that he’s found apparent fault with the fundamental structure of a murder mystery – “Nobody let Ben Shapiro know about Hitchcock,” warned journalist Alissa Wilkinson, while historian Kevin M Kruse said: “I’m worried someone is going to tell him about Agatha Christie.”

Ben Shapiro wrote a long angry thread about a murder mystery that had the utter nerve to include some misdirection that threw viewers off the real culprit and now I’m worried someone is going to tell him about Agatha Christie. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 26, 2022

It has also been revealed that Glass Onion was watched for 82.1million hours over its first weekend on Netflix, making it the sixth biggest film debut on the streaming service since records began last year.